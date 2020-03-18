Crossroads schools are adjusting their spring break schedules and their curriculum plans as they close down their campuses in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Several area schools moved to distance learning while others are still trying to find the right options for their students.
Victoria school district was among the first in the Crossroads to shutter its campuses and move to a digital distance learning platform starting March 30.
BLOOMINGTON ISD
Bloomington school district Superintendent Mark Anglin said the district will close its campuses and move to distance learning education on March 30.
He extended the district’s spring break an extra week starting on Monday to give district officials time to deploy its new education platforms.
Students with access to reliable internet will be supplied devices to continue learning online and those without internet will receive hard copy packets, Anglin said.
“We will use next week as planning time,” he said. “We have a lot of programs online, so we can continue with school. Our teachers will meet in groups less than seven and work out all the details.”
Meals will be supplied starting Monday to any who need it in Bloomington, Anglin said. Meals can be picked up at Bloomington and Placedo elementary schools and Da Costa Sons of Herman Hall. Lunch and the next day’s breakfast can be picked up via vehicle or on foot.
Anglin said meals and work packets can be delivered to those who can not make it to the delivery sites.
“If someone needs food, we’re going to give them food,” Anglin said.
CALHOUN ISD
District classes are still scheduled to reconvene Monday after spring break. Those plans may change after a special called board meeting on Thursday, according to the district website.
Calhoun County school district officials are scheduled to meet Thursday to hear updates from health and other district officials.
CUERO ISD
Cuero school district students are scheduled to return to class Monday.
Superintendent Micah Dyer stated in a news release that he will have an announcement to make Friday about the district’s course of action moving forward.
Wednesday is a “big day” in making decisions, Dyer said.
“We are going to get a lot of information on school closures and current emergency management procedures,” Dyer said. “I will be in meetings with state, regional, and local decision makers most of the day. We will explore the logistics of educating, feeding and providing services for students and staff for the next several months.”
If the school were to close, it would not be a short closure, Dyer said in the release.
EDNA ISD
Edna schools will remain closed after spring break from March 23-27, according to a district statement.
Classes will resume March 30. District officials will use the additional week to work out the best way for students to continue learning, Assistant Superintendent Madalyn Maresh said in an email.
“Closing schools under the current circumstance is a complex situation,” she said. “We are in the process of bringing administrative staff in from spring break to develop plans for operations going forward.”
The district will release information about school closures through the district website.
GOLIAD ISD
Goliad school district will close its doors Monday for a week, according to a letter to parents.
Administrators will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and develop alternative instruction methods. District officials will also use the week to find ways to continue feeding its students starting March 24.
Details about those plans are not yet available, and it will be made available when officials finish the plans, according to the letter.
HALLETTSVILLE ISD
Hallettsville schools will shutter its campuses an additional week after spring break, officials announced Wednesday.
School officials will create distance learning options and food distribution.
“We do not make this decision lightly,” Superintendent Jo Ann Bludau said in a new release. “We fully realize it presents significant difficulties to working parents.”
The Hallettsville High School prom will be postponed.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Industrial schools will be closed March 23-27, according to a district news release.
School officials are working to finalize plans for distance learning and providing meals to students in need. Details about the district’s plans will be made Friday.
The additional week off will allow the buildings and buses to be cleaned and restock nursing and custodial supplies, according to the release.
REFUGIO ISD
Refugio schools will remain closed through April 3, according to a Tuesday statement.
“The closure may be extended beyond April 3, should conditions warrant such measures,” the release stated.
Refugio school officials will use next week to develop distance learning and food distribution options for its students. Those plans have not yet been released.
“We will also take this week to further clean schools and buses and restock custodial and nursing supplies,” the release stated.
YOAKUM ISD
Yoakum schools are scheduled to pick back up on Monday, but that may change by the end of the week, according to the district’s website.
School officials remain in contact with local health and city officials to make its decision regarding school closures.
YORKTOWN ISD
Yorktown school district’s most recent communications to students was on March 13. The letter to parents stated UIL will suspend all activities at this time.
Students are scheduled to return to class Monday.
