Two Victoria school district students and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
The three new cases include students from Victoria East High School and Cade Middle School as well as a staff member from Mission Valley Elementary School, according to a district news release.
The high school student was last on campus on Tuesday, and the middle school student was last on campus Friday. The staff member was on campus Wednesday. Anyone who came in close contact with them will be notified Wednesday. Those who are considered to have been in close contact must remain off campus for up to 14 days.
Any areas occupied by the two students or staff member will be cleaned. The campuses will continue normal operations.
These new cases brings the district's total case counts to 34 since opening for in-person instruction in early September. Of those cases, 25 are students, and nine are staff members.
Victoria East has six reported cases, five of whom are students. The new cases announced Wednesday are the first at Cade and Mission Valley. Four district campuses have not reported any COVID-19 positive cases.
Refugio County
Refugio County reported one new COVID-19 case Wednesday.
The case is a woman in her 20s, and she is the 308th case for the county, according to a Wednesday news release.
In the county, 290 residents have recovered from the virus and 14 have died.
Calhoun County
The Calhoun County school district reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and Wednesday.
The three new cases include students from Hope High School, Calhoun High School and Travis Middle School, according to district news releases.
The COVID-19 positive students at Calhoun High School and Travis Middle School received their positive results on Tuesday and were last on campus Sept. 24. The Hope High School student notified the school of their positive results on Wednesday and was last on campus Monday.
District officials have contacted any students or staff members who may have come in close contact with the COVID-19 positive students, according to the release. Those who came in close contact will need to remain off campus for up to 14 days.
The district has reported 14 cases to date with nine students and five staff members testing positive.
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 and two new deaths related to the disease were reported in Matagorda County on Wednesday, according to state data.
In all, 1,036 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, and an estimated 976 have recovered, according to state data.
Forty-eight county residents who contracted COVID-19 have died.
