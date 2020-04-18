Casey Housworth said his businesses have been luckier than most coping with the economic blow dealt by COVID-19.
As the owner of Budget Blinds and Rapid Printing, and as a UPS Store franchisee, he has seen increases in the shipping aspect of his business, but sharp decreases in printing and blind installations.
Last week, he was approved for the Paycheck Protection Program. He also applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan and an EIDL advance, which can provide up to $10,000 in economic relief to businesses experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.
But many local business owners were not so lucky. Many small business owners will miss out on the government backed assistance because funding has been depleted or the lack of clear pictures of what is need to apply and qualify.
Frank Reyes, who owns South Texas Ventilation, is uncertain about the future of his business after funding for small business loans appropriated by the coronavirus stimulus bill ran out last week.
“We’ve been blessed in that we’re still working,” Reyes said. “I was going to use that money to have a cushion in the worst-case.”
Although Reyes said he’s been able to avoid layoffs, he worries what might happen if the economy slips further into recession.
On Thursday, the Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department announced the $350 million designated by Congress in the coronavirus stimulus package for small business loans had exhausted its funding.
More than 1.1 million loans have were approved for small businesses, but John Zacek, Prosperity Bank’s South Texas chairman, said the number of local businesses able to get approved is dwarfed by the number whose applications remain in limbo.
Most applications that were submitted in the first two or three days after the portal to submit applications opened on April 3 were approved, but submitting the application early on wasn’t a guarantee of approval, Zacek said.
One of those early submitters, Reyes, who submitted his application through Prosperity Bank, said his application was slowed down by confusion about required paperwork.
“I went in as soon as we heard they were going to accept applications,” he said. “They weren’t sure on the paperwork we were supposed to turn in.”
The application portal changed three times in the less than two weeks that it was open. Each time, there were new requirements for paperwork, Zacek said .
One of the new requirements was a plus-four ZIP code number - the four numbers after the main ZIP code.
“If one of those applications was missing a plus-four (ZIP code) it did not get put in there,” Zacek said. “It got rejected and ending up moving to the bottom of the stack.”
For example, Zacek said, a small business owner in La Salle filled out an application that was rejected because that unincorporated community does not have a plus-four ZIP code.
Housworth, who submitted his application through First Community Bank, said his application process was relatively smooth.
“I’ve got three stores, took me about 20 minutes to fill it out for each one,” he said.
Part of the problem, Zacek explained, is that larger banks like Prosperity Bank had limited access to SBA portals for submitting applications compared to the large volume of customers asking to apply.
“Those people that have access to the SBA portal have to be credentialed,” he said.
But Zacek also said some of those credentials were lost in the SBA’s system overload.
“For about four days, it cut our credentialed staffing down by more than 50%. We had six portals, but that cut us down to two,” he said.
The SBA’s website says that the agency is "currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding.”
Nevertheless, Zacek said Prosperity Bank is holding on to applications for the Paycheck Protection Program in its queue in the hope that it will be able to help small business owners secure loans if Congress secures more funding for the program.
“We’re on board to try and facilitate this government assistance,” Zacek said. “It’s unfortunate the process got itself bogged down. SBA’s technology and website was not ready for what was thrown at it.”
Attempts by Congress to secure more funding for the program last week were stalled.
While Senate Republicans and the Trump administration are pushing for another $250 billion in funding for the small business program, Democrats want to ensure that some of the money is prioritized for companies run by minorities and women that may not have existing relationships with banks.
“The Paycheck Protection Program is serving as a lifeline to our nation’s small businesses and workers during this pandemic,” said Congressman Michael Cloud in a statement calling for emergency funding to be replenished. “Congress should prioritize American small businesses and families instead of political agendas.”
Besides the Paycheck Protection Program, other loans are available for local small business owners.
After Texas declared a state of disaster, the SBA approved businesses across the state to apply for its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Lindsay Young, director of the UHV Small Business Development Center, said people in the Crossroads are familiar with this loan program because its the same one many business owners applied for after Hurricane Harvey.
But, as far as she knows, no local business has received money from this loan program since that application period opened in late March.
