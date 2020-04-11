Gracie Berry had picked her dress, dyed her hair and even secured her first date in anticipation of prom this year.
It’s now been delayed indefinitely because of social distancing measures enacted to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
“I was really looking forward to going,” said Berry, a senior a Cuero High School. “This is my last prom. There’s probably not going to be another one. Even though it’s only two hours, it feels like a lifetime.”
For Crossroads students, the cancellation of prom is just the beginning of inconveniences and lost experiences caused by COVID-19.
“All this online schoolwork sucks,” she said. “I think it makes it harder. I’d rather be in school.”
For seniors such as Berry, who plans to enter an intense nursing program at Hallmark University after graduation, the loss of prom is especially significant because she won’t get the send-off she always imagined.
To commemorate the experience they never got to have, Berry and her date, Ben Roenning, had their photos taken in front of the Cuero Heritage Museum on March 28.
Roenning is a family friend of Bunny Dreibelbis, who rented Berry her prom dress. He is from Norway and was planning to attend his first American prom during his visit to Cuero.
“He was originally supposed to be here until the end of the year. His country said, ‘You’ve got to come home,’ and we finally got him out on the first of April,” said Dreibelbis, whose husband, Joel Dreibelbis, took the prom photos of Berry and Roenning. “He’s on a 14-day quarantine now in Norway. He cannot leave his house, but he did have a lot of fun while he was here.”
Although Roenning looked on the bright side, Dreibelbis, who loans formal wear to Crossroads girls, said many of the girls who’ve been returning prom dresses to her were just plain frustrated.
“They’re just not really totally understanding the scope of this virus,” Dreibelbis said. “They can’t see 50 years into the future. All they can see is prom got canceled and graduation’s not going to happen.”
Dreibelbis wants to host a “No Regrets” prom this summer to help area students make up for the experience they missed this spring.
It wouldn’t be her first rodeo. She said she’s organized a debutante ball, a Night to Shine celebration and her own Greek-style wedding.
But she said she’s still waiting to see how things play out in the weeks and months to come.
“If this settles down by the end of June, I’m thinking maybe July,” she said.
In the meantime, Dreibelbis, who is immune-compromised after a battle with cancer, said she’s making masks to keep herself and her community safe.
“I’m hopefully trying to get 500 masks done,” she said. “Since I’m out of the prom business right now, I’ve already made several hundred and am giving them away.”
