The Cuero Development Corp. is offering COVID-19 business assistance grants as small businesses across the country struggle to secure funding through government programs like the Paycheck Protection Program.
Bobby Seiferman, director of Cuero Development Corp., said both grant programs are designed to help the town's small businesses: the first through rental assistance and the second through utilities reimbursement.
"(For the rental assistance grant) we’re paying 50% of some of the stores’ rents for the next six months up to $1,000 a month," he said.
The utilities reimbursement grant, Seiferman said, is designed to give applicants one lump sum check based on utilities usage between April and September of last year.
"We’ll reimburse them 75% of those utilities up to $6,000," he said.
Since the development corporation began accepting grant applications, Seiferman said he's received 10 applications for the rental assistance grants and 17 for utilities reimbursement grants.
The development corporation's board initially approved it to apply $100,000 toward the grants, but Seiferman said he anticipates asking the board for more money after the reception he's received from he community.
"I'm going through the applications now and before all is said and done we’re probably going to be looking at putting about $200,000 out there," he said.
Seiferman said he knew early on that the SBA's PPP and EIDL loan programs weren't going to last long. He said he's happy the board of directors took a proactive approach to the provide the local business community with support.
"Our businesses are hurting," he said. "Everyone has just been so gracious, and they've been so thankful D.C is reaching out and trying to help. But (businesses owners) want us to do what we can. If they want us to go back and approve more funding that's what we’re going to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.