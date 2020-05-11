In response to the adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cuero Development Corporation has developed two grant programs to assist Cuero businesses in sustainability and recovery.
The COVID-19 Rental Assistance Grant Program approved on April 6, 2020, provides grants up to $6,000 for businesses that have been significantly impacted by the pandemic and that generate sales tax. It is available to all non-home-based small businesses in the City of Cuero; however, priority will be given to businesses that have frequent and/or close contact with customers.
See further details and download the application visit cuerodc.com/covid-19-rental-assistance-grant-program-2020/.
The COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant approved on April 16 also provides grants up to $6,000 for businesses that have been significantly impacted by the pandemic and that generate sales tax. It will focus on utilities reimbursement available for non-home based small businesses within the City of Cuero. See further details and download the application on our COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant 2020 page.
