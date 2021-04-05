People seeking the COVID-19 vaccine in the DeWitt County area can now schedule vaccine appointments online through the Cuero Regional Hospital’s website.
The hospital is partnering with the DeWitt County Health Department and Cuero Independent School District to host a vaccine clinic Friday, according to a news release from the hospital. Health workers will be distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one dose, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday. Vaccine appointments are also available from 1-3 p.m. Friday for the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses for full vaccination.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit CueroRegionalHospital.org/calendar and select a vaccine appointment time for Friday’s clinic. If you are unable to schedule a vaccine appointment online, you should call the DeWitt County health Department at 361-275-0920.
