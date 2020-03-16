Cuero Regional Hospital is funneling all hospital visitors, as well as patients to the Outpatient Clinic, through a single entrance so screening can be performed.
The screening station for Cuero Regional Hospital visitors and patients is at the Cuero Medical Plaza rear entrance. This is the only entrance to the hospital campus for the safety of patients and visitors and will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
All who want to enter the hospital’s campus must be screened before entry. All ER patients will be screened before entering. No visitors after 6 p.m., unless there is an emergency situation. With the exception of the ER, all other hospital campus entrances are closed until further notice.
