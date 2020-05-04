For Dennis Blanton, 76, of Victoria, a simple visit to the grocery store during the COVID-19 pandemic is a gamble.
“We’re playing the odds,” said Blanton. “If we go very seldom, our odds are better.”
Since COVID-19 was first reported in Victoria County in March, Blanton and his wife have limited their visits to the grocery store to a handful. Although Blanton, who suffers from high blood pressure, diabetes and Stage 3 kidney disease, has done his best to guard himself against the COVID-1 during those visits, he worries about shoppers who do not wear face coverings and might spread the virus unwittingly.
“That’s another reason why we tend to steer away from there unless we absolutely have to go,” Blanton said.
But for Blanton and community members like him, help is available.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofit Meals on Wheels Victoria has continued its mission even as the number of its recipients has about doubled.
Volunteers delivered a little more than 350 meals to Victoria seniors last week with at least another 350 meals going out Monday.
That increase is unprecedented, said Executive Director Dan Williams-Capone.
Before the pandemic, a normal week could see between a hundred to two hundred meals delivered.
Many who receive the meals are thankful for an opportunity to avoid the grocery store and the potential risk of catching the new coronavirus there, Williams-Capone said.
“To even go outside, there is a lot of concern. ‘Is it even safe for me to go?’” said Williams-Capone, adding his organization has received many calls from seniors’ children thanking them for their work in helping keep their parents safely isolated.
Another reason for the increased demand at Meals on Wheels Victoria, is the expansion of eligibility requirements that prioritized food for seniors who struggle with daily chores.
“The numbers have skyrocketed,” said kitchen manager Shane Kuester, 35.
Standing in the nonprofit’s kitchen, Kuester leads his handful of staff members in portioning and packaging meals to be delivered later that morning.
On the menu Monday was chicken salad, crackers, canned peaches and strawberry cake.
Along with that meal, volunteers will also send out four frozen meals per recipient to be eaten later this week.
Reducing the number of weekly deliveries from five to one, Kuester said, is just one change the nonprofit has implemented to protect its volunteers, employees and recipients from COVID-19.
Markers on the kitchen’s floor show staff where to stand to maintain a six-foot distance.
Williams-Capone said he also sadly removed the nonprofits’ break table to discourage face-to-face socializing.
Staff are asked to wash hands more frequently. They also wear masks whenever working together at the nonprofit’s office.
There, visitors are forbidden as are any staff who are sick.
While making deliveries, mask-wearing volunteers knock, leave the food near the door and wait for a recipient to arrive.
These days, conversations between volunteers and meal recipients are unfortunately much shorter than usual, said volunteer Scott Powell, 68, of Victoria.
“It’s interaction. We all need it,” Powell said. “They (looked) forward to it.”
Although Powell said he enjoyed the conversations he once had with the recipients on his routes, he also understands the need for precautions.
After all, volunteers, some of whom are older than 65, are themselves at risk of catching the new coronavirus.
“I am probably more of a hazard to them than they are to me,” volunteer Steve Jones, 67, of Victoria. “Most of them are home bound.”
Despite that risk, Jones said his reason for volunteering is simple.
Simply, helping someone who needs help is rewarding.
“It feels good,” Jones said.
