The DeTar On Demand clinic, 9006 N. Navarro St., has temporarily closed its offices, hospital officials said Tuesday.
The clinic’s staff will relocate to the DeTar Hospital Navarro campus, effective noon Tuesday, according to a news release from DeTar Healthcare System.
DeTar operates two hospitals in Victoria, as well as the standalone walk-in clinic.
"Protecting the health and safety of our patients, staff and community is our priority," Bernard Leger, DeTar's CEO, said in a statement. "The surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the Crossroads area has resulted in high volumes of patients being seen at our DeTar On Demand walk-in clinic and has increased wait times as a result. Consolidating our staffing to a more central location allows us to provide care in a more timely fashion."
Walk-in patients can go to the DeTar Family Medicine Center, 1302 N. Depot St., or to the DeTar On Demand clinic, 510 E. Rio Grande St. Both are on DeTar's Navarro campus.
All patients are required to wear masks at any DeTar facility, according to the news release.
Anyone experiencing a medical emergency, like shortness of breath or chest pain, should call 911 immediately and seek emergency medical help.
