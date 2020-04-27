DeTar Healthcare System resumed surgeries and elective procedures Monday, the hospital system said in a news release.
All Texas hospitals were required to halt surgeries and procedures that were “not medically necessary” after a March 22 executive order from the governor. The governor loosened those restrictions April 17.
Like other local hospitals, DeTar will adjust to providing medical care in the middle of a pandemic. All surgery patients will be tested for COVID-19 before they are admitted for their procedure, according to the news release.
In addition, all DeTar facilities will have limited entrances and will screen everyone who enters the hospitals according to CDC guidelines, the release said. All patients, physicians and staff members will be required to wear masks while in DeTar hospitals. Visitors will still be restricted, with exceptions for “laboring mothers, pediatric patients, and end-of-life situations,” according to the news release.
All patients who test positive for COVID-19 and all patients suspected of having COVID-19 will be isolated within designated areas of the hospitals.
DeTar operates two hospitals in Victoria.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our patients’ and caregivers’ health and safety have been our primary concern,” Bernard Leger, DeTar’s interim CEO, said in a statement. “We are ramping up slowly to give us ample opportunity to evaluate the processes we have in place and make adjustments as needed. Patients can be assured that we are taking every precaution to protect them.”
Citizens Medical Center also resumed regular surgeries Monday. Cuero Regional Hospital began performing elective surgeries again April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.