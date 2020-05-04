Development Services conducts business by appointment only

In order to limit the number of people in the city of Victoria's Development Services office amid COVID-19 concerns, planning and permitting services will be available by appointment only until further notice.
The Development and Permitting Center has added an online scheduling feature for its permitting services. Residents can view available time slots and request appointments by visiting victoriatx.org and clicking Development Services under the Departments tab. Permitting appointments can also be scheduled by calling 361-485-3320.
To make an appointment with the Planning Services Division, call 361-485-3360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.