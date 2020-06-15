Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health initiated infectious-disease plans when COVID-19 arrived in Victoria.
The emergency-management plans were created to protect its clients. The nonprofit’s officials created a COVID-19 planning and response task force, which established protocols to protect clients and staff, said David Roberds-Roach, Devereux Network director of business development, in an email.
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our clients, staff and families,” Roberds-Roach said.
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health is a nonprofit organization focused on behavioral health services to adults and children. It has offices across the county and state, including an office on David Wade Drive in Victoria.
To avoid the spread of COVID-19, the center suspended in-person visits and started a telehealth service, Roberds-Roach said. Families, caregivers and the public could stay in contact with Devereux’s staff, even with face-to-face services suspended.
A COVID-19 and an “inspiration” page site were also created for the center’s clients, Roberds-Roach said.
However, COVID-19 creates challenges, he said.
Social distancing, personal protective equipment and video conference technology can be difficult for some clients Devereux serves, he said.
“Devereux Texas serves a population of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, complex mental health needs, and traumatic life experiences that make it particularly difficult for them to understand and cope with the challenges of COVID-19,” Roberds-Roach said.
On Monday, Victoria County officials reported eight more residents tested positive for COVID-19. The new cases brings the county's total to 208 with 158 recovered, and eight county residents have died of COVID-19.
Victoria, Matagorda, Wharton and DeWitt counties have reported an increase in COVID-19 cases Monday.
Calhoun, Refugio, Lavaca, Jackson, Goliad counties reported no new cases.
DeWitt County
Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in DeWitt County residents, officials said Monday.
Since the pandemic began, 31 county residents have tested positive for the new respiratory disease. Of those, 16 patients have recovered, and one county resident with COVID-19 and a comorbidity has died. The remaining 14 patients are either isolating at home or in a medical facility.
The new cases include a 76-year-old woman who is a household member of a previously reported case, according to a news release from the county's Office of Emergency Management. Both the woman and her household member are Cuero residents but are currently recovering in a skilled nursing facility in Victoria, officials said.
The second new case is 70-year-old man who lives with a previously reported case. The man is currently in a Victoria hospital; the other household member is no longer hospitalized and is recovering at home.
The third new case is a 60-year-old woman who lives in Cuero. She is isolating at home, and it is not clear how she became infected.
Jackson County
A new case of COVID-19 was reported in a Jackson County resident, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In all, 21 county residents have tested positive for the new respiratory disease. There is just one active case of the virus, according to DSHS. One Jackson County resident with COVID-19 has died.
Matagorda County
Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Monday.
Five new case of the disease were first announced in the morning and an additional eight were announced Monday afternoon. The 13 cases bring the county’s total to 93. Of those, 52 have recovered and five residents have died.
“It was expected after the reopening and with increased testing we would see more positive cases,” said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County spokesman, in a news release. “Until a proven and widely-available vaccine is on the market, we will likely continue to see more COVID-19 cases.”
The first five new patients included a woman between the ages of 30 and 40; a man between the ages of 20 and 30; a woman between the ages of 15 and 25; a man between the ages of 60 and 70; and a boy up to the age of 5.
The eight patients announced in the afternoon include a boy between the ages of 10 and 15; a boy up to the age of 5; a woman between the ages of 20 and 30; a man between the ages of 30 and 40; a girl between the ages of 10 and 20; a man between the ages of 50 and 60; and two women between the ages of 40 and 50.
All 13 patients are recovering at home, the news release said.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
A total of 94 county residents have tested positive for the disease caused by coronavirus. In addition to the new cases, the report handed down from the Texas Department of State Health Services also confirmed two new recoveries, leaving a total of 44 county residents who’ve recovered from the disease; one county resident died.
This week, Wharton County is having five days of testing at three locations. Testing is being conducted Tuesday and Thursday at the Wharton Civic Center, Wednesday at the American Legion Post 226 in East Bernard, and Friday at the El Campo Civic Center.
Testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Pre-registration is required. Residents must call for a testing time 24 hours before visiting any testing location. To register, call 512-883-2400 or visit www.TXCOVIDTEST.org.
“The recent upward trend in positive cases means we must remain diligent in our social distancing and hygiene efforts,” according to a statement posted on Wharton County OEM’s Facebook page. “Now is not the time to let up on our social-distancing practices. Continue to avoid crowds, wear masks when it is required, or you feel it is in your best interest to do so and use good common sense when out in the community to avoid spreading disease.”
