DeWitt County confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, bringing its total to 24.
Three of the new cases are a result of household transmission from a woman in her mid-40s northwest of Yoakum who was previously confirmed to have the virus on Thursday. The three additional household members are under home quarantine.
One of the new cases is the result of a work-related transmission from an employer in Victoria. That individual is also under self-quarantine at home. The county was not able to confirm that individual's employer. Another new case is a family member of that individual and is also under self-quarantine at home.
One of the new cases is the result of community spread. That individual is hospitalized and recovering.
Of the 24 cases confirmed in DeWitt County, eight are active, 15 individuals have recovered, and one has died.
