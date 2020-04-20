A DeWitt County resident with COVID-19 died Monday, local officials said.
This is the county’s first known fatality of someone with COVID-19.
The individual had been receiving hospice care and was confirmed to have the new disease Monday, said Cyndi Smith, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
The age and gender of the patient was not shared with county officials, Smith said, but the person is the fourth member of a local family to become infected with COVID-19.
The person was believed to have been exposed to COVID-19 in Victoria, but state investigators are still reviewing how the individual may have become ill.
The person is the 14th case of COVID-19 to be confirmed in the county.
Patients 11, 12, 13 and 14 are all in the same family, according to a news release from county officials.
“My heart goes out to the family of the victim,” County Judge Daryl Fowler said in a statement. “I understand the family has been under a tremendous burden caring for their loved one.”
Calhoun County
The Texas Army National Guard will bring drive-thru COVID-19 testing to Calhoun County.
The one-day testing site will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Bauer Community Center, 2300 SH 35. Those who want to be tested must make an appointment and be pre-screened, according to a county news release.
People can make an appointment by calling 512-883-2400 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Calhoun County has 21 confirmed cases with 10 of those recovered. One county resident has died from the virus.
County judge Richard Meyer said the National Guard told the county noon Monday that they would set up a testing site in the county.
“They are going to different communities and doing one day tests,” Meyer said. He noted the Guard is scheduled to be in Aransas County the following day.
People interested in the testing must meet the requirements to be tested, which includes display of symptoms or if they have a pre-existing condition that puts them at risk.
Meyer said people may have problems with visiting hospitals or doctors offices to receive a test, and the drive-thru testing site is another route for those in need to be tested.
“It is free and hopefully will make it more convenient and people out there who need to be tested will make an appointment,” he said.
Meyer anticipates there won’t be a large number of people to use the testing site, he said. If there is, he hopes the test results will come back negative.
“I think it’s a very good thing,” he said about the testing. “I wish it’s something we could have had here two weeks go.”
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 55.
The patient is a woman between the ages of 20 and 30, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center. The case is not travel related and the patient is recovering at home.
Of the county’s 55 cases, 19 have recovered, the release said. Three patients are in the hospital and three have died.
Jackson County
A fifth and sixth Jackson County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
One patient is a 20- to 30-year-old man who is currently isolating at home as of Monday. The other patient’s gender and age were not available and is isolating at home. The previous four patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus.
Both cases are associated with instate travel out of the county, according to a news release.
“I am not discouraged with this new case,” Jackson County Judge Jill Sklar said in the release. “Jackson County has done a really good job of keeping our positive case count at a minimum.”
Wharton County
Wharton County Office of Emergency Management has received one new report of a positive case of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total who’ve tested positive to 36.
The new patient is a woman of unknown age from the East Bernard area.
Texas DSHS reported zero new recoveries in Wharton County Monday, leaving the recovered count at 14.
Wharton County now has 24 active COVID-19 cases.
“As testing continues, our efforts to stop the virus must not slow down and we must continue to work hard to slow the spread in our area,” according to a press release by Wharton County’s OEM. “The Executive Orders issued by Gov. Abbott remain in effect statewide. The governor has ordered Texans to stay at home, only go out and about for essential work or to retrieve essential goods ... The order also mandates all non-essential businesses to close.”
The release also instructed county residents to follow CDC recommendations to use a cloth face covering when going out in public, especially if purchasing groceries.
