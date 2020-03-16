DeWitt and Lavaca counties have issued local disaster declarations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The County of DeWitt is under imminent threat of infiltration of an infectious respiratory disease into the population that could create a shortage of emergency medical services or other resources, as well as human injury arising from the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” reads the declaration signed by DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler on Friday.
Fowler signed the local disaster declaration Friday following Gov. Greg Abbott’s state disaster declaration. The reason for DeWitt County's declaration is to “put our hand up to be able to have the ability to request additional resources, if they are needed,” according to a news release from the DeWitt County of Emergency Management. It is not intended to cause alarm.
DeWitt County will hold a special commissioners court meeting Thursday to affirm and extend the declaration.
Additionally, Lavaca County Judge Keith Mudd signed a state of emergency declaration for Lavaca County on Friday. The declaration “authorizes the imposition of controls on activities which ten to increase the likelihood of injury to the public.”
A rural Lavaca County resident who was treated at Yoakum Community Hospital on March 7 and again a few days later tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials announced Friday morning. The case marked the first confirmed case of the virus in the Crossroads.
Matagorda County reported its first case of COVID-19 Saturday. No confirmed cases have been reported in Victoria County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.