Victoria dispatchers have changed procedures to look for possible COVID-19 cases among 911 callers.
In line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, dispatchers are now asking callers additional questions related to signs and symptoms of COVID-19, as well as whether travel to high risk countries identified by the CDC has been made, said Officer David Brogger, a spokesman for the department and Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox.
“We try to identify them as early as possible so we can take the appropriate precaution,” Fox said. “If that doesn’t work, when first responders get on scene we also start an investigation process to try to determine if they are COVID-19-suspected patients.”
As of Monday, there were no positive cases of the new coronavirus in Victoria County, according the health department.
Out of precaution, the Victoria Fire Department is limiting the number of people who make initial contact with patients while responding to calls to decrease the amount of potential exposure to COVID-19, Fox said.
“Typically we’d have five people run through the front door on any emergency. Maybe now we send one or two in and hold everybody else back until we can determine that it is not a COVID-19 case or suspected case,” he said.
Limiting the number of people making initial contact not only limits exposure, but also conserves personal protective equipment, Fox said. That equipment includes eye protection, face masks, disposable gowns and gloves.
Should a case be suspected, personnel will put personal protective equipment, or PPE, gear on the patient to further reduce the risk of exposure for first responders, Fox said.
The department currently has enough gear for all first responders and has secured reserve equipment from local resources as well as through state requests, Fox said, but the department is using a conservation plan to ensure sufficient supplies.
“The concern, because of frequency of exposure, is the face masks and that is the PPE we are really trying to conserve and paying attention to make sure we have enough,” he said.
The Victoria Police Department does not have personal protective equipment, but is looking into acquiring equipment for officers to use while on duty,” Brogger said.
“Immediately, VPD employees will be keeping a safe distance during interactions with the public in an effort to protect the citizens and our officers,” he said.
The Victoria Fire Department’s biggest challenge is planning and preparing for a scenario in which the workforce is heavily affected by exposure to COVID-19, Fox said.
“At this time we’re not short (on staff), but we are making plans for in the event we have widespread community transmission and a large percent of our workforce is infected with this just through normal community transmission,” he said. “So we are really encouraging our folks to be careful (and) follow CDC guidelines for hand-washing, social distancing – all those types of things.”
There have been no changes to shifts or living quarters at the department’s fire stations, but the department has increased building hygiene and is regularly cleaning hard services, high-trafficked areas, door knobs and entry points, Fox said.
As of Monday, the department was not screening employees for possible COVID-19 cases, but the department is planning to have that capability soon, Fox said.
“We are developing plans to do that if we decide to in terms of how we are going to pull that off, but that is definitely a possibility,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.