Crossroads schools continue to make tentative plans to bring students back to the classroom.
The plans could change when state officials and the Texas Education Agency make guidelines that schools must follow. But those state agencies have not yet announced any regulations.
Campus officials are making plans so they aren’t left unprepared like when the spring semester was changed in light of COVID-19.
Bloomington school district Superintendent Mark Anglin said he plans for his students to be back in the classroom come August, but he has to plan for other alternatives, as well.
“We have to be very flexible,” Anglin said. “We don’t know what the state will decide.”
The goal is to have students back at school, and Anglin said alternatives will be offered to parents if they would prefer their children to stay home.
“My worry is having parents saying they aren’t comfortable having kids in school,” he said. “We will work with those parents.”
The district will supply devices and hotspots to students who opt to work from home, Anglin said.
If TEA sets strict regulations, Anglin said district officials are also planning for as few as 11 students to a classroom with a split schedule. Half the students will come to school in the morning from 7 to 11 a.m. and the other half in the afternoon from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“We’re all in a holding pattern,” he said. “It all comes down to TEA.”
Yoakum school district Superintendent Tom Kelley said he, too, is planning to have students back in the classroom.
He said the best learning for students is done with a teacher in the classroom.
“That’s what’s best for our community and that’s what’s best for our kids,” Kelley said. “Our greatest resource is our teachers.”
District officials are also planning for the possibility of working remotely, if TEA requires it, Kelley said. Teachers will be further trained to use Google Classrooms.
“We are going to become more prepared to offer that to our students,” he said.
Madalyn Maresh, Edna school district assistant superintendent, said plans for fall are still being discussed with the board and campus leaders.
The goal, like Bloomington and Yoakum, is to bring students back to the classroom. But a plan won’t be released until it is fully worked out, Maresh said.
“We want to bring them back,” she said. “We’re looking at doing that in the safest way possible.”
