With COVID-19 cases rising throughout the state and Crossroads, districts have announced transitions to remote instruction or started their Thanksgiving holiday early.
VICTORIA COUNTY
Victoria school district announced the closure of Victoria East and West high schools because of an influx of COVID-19 cases.
The campuses will move to remote-only instruction Nov. 30 and will continue with that model through the end of the semester.
Campus officials decided to close the two high school campuses to free up substitute teachers for the lower level campuses, district officials said.
REFUGIO COUNTY
Austwell-Tivoli school district reached a 16-20% threshold for COVID-19 related absences, so district officials have moved students to remote-only instruction.
Remote instruction started Nov. 11 and will run through Nov. 30 when students will return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday.
GOLIAD COUNTY
The Goliad school district announced it will have an extended Thanksgiving break.
The break will start early on Tuesday and end Nov. 29. The district has not closed any campuses because of COVID-19, but district officials said they want to use the extra time to sanitize its campuses.
DEWITT COUNTY
Cuero school district officials announced an early start to the Thanksgiving holiday. The break began with an early release at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and will end Nov. 30.
Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Nov. 30.
