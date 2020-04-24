Q: Do employees who work with the public need to wear masks?
A: Yes. Victoria County's new "Stay Safe, Reopen Responsibly" order does not require all citizens to wear a facial covering in public. But the order does mandate that "all employees who have contact with the public are required to wear a mask or facial covering," said Caitlin Weinheimer, the county judge's chief of staff. These masks "do not have to be a surgical mask or an N95 mask," she said.
The average citizen is not required to wear a facial covering (although officials strongly recommend it) unless they work in a role in which they have contact with the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.