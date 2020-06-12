Q: Do local health officials expect the number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria County to continue to rise?
A: With the increase in number of active cases in the county along with an increase in social activity, there's "really no reason that (cases) would not go up at this point," said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, on Friday.
Gonzales addressed the state of the coronavirus in the county during a news briefing Friday afternoon, a day after 11 news cases of the disease were reported.
About a month or two ago, Gonzales said, more people were staying home, and he estimated 50% to 75% of people appeared to be wearing facial coverings when going to the store.
Now, more people are going out and participating in social activities, and he estimated only about 10% of residents seem to be wearing facial coverings when going out.
"It wouldn't be surprising at all if we do see an increase (in cases)," Gonzales said.
Dr. John McNeill, Victoria's local health authority, urged people to not let their guard down going forward.
"Wear a mask, watch your social distancing and know that this disease is still out there," he said. "I don't want people to get complacent."
