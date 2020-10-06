Q: Do schools have to offer remote instruction?
A: No.
The Texas Education Agency says that schools may offer a remote instruction plan for students because of COVID-19, but that online learning option is not required.
If students wish to take online public school courses they can enroll with the Texas Virtual School Network Online Schools program, according to TEA. It caters to grades 3-12 and is available to students enrolled in a TEA-accredited public school district.
Those who enroll are considered public school students, and the program is free, according to TEA.
Students can also enroll in another school district that offers remote instruction, according to TEA.
