Q: Do students have to wear masks when they go back to school?
A: Yes.
The Texas Education Agency announced last week its back to school plans for state public schools. In the plans, it stated everyone in the school building will follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order regarding masks.
The executive order requires anyone over 10 years old to wear a mask in public spaces.
This would mean students in fourth grade and up would wear masks along with staff and faculty members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.