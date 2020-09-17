Q: Does UV light kill the coronavirus?
A: We don’t know yet, but early research suggests that some kinds of UV light may kill the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
UVC light, which is the most energetic kind of ultraviolet radiation, is commonly used in lamps to disinfect air, water and nonporous surfaces, according to the Federal Food and Drug Administration.
“The effectiveness of UVC lamps in inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus is unknown because there is limited published data about the wavelength, dose, and duration of UVC radiation required to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” according to the FDA.
Although it’s still unclear whether UVC light kills the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, it is known that UVC will kill another kind of coronavirus by destroying the virus’ outer protein coating. It’s also unclear whether the sun generates enough UVC light to kill coronaviruses on surfaces such as handrails and door knobs.
Apart from that uncertainty, there are also limitations with UVC’s germ-killing abilities.
UVC can only kill viruses, but mostly when they are directly exposed. Additionally, most UVC lamps sold for home use are low dose, meaning it may take even longer to be effective.
UVC light can burn eyes and skin when the lamps are improperly installed. They can also generate ozone, which can irritate airways.
Less energetic forms of UV light, such as UVB and UVA light, are less effective at killing coronaviruses.
