An essential part of any Halloween costume this year is a cloth face mask, experts with Driscoll Children’s Hospital reminded the public Thursday in advance of the holiday.
“Wearing that cloth mask, that is really a key thing,” said Dr. Mary Dale Peterson, the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Driscoll Health System. Also important, she said, are steps like “not being too close to other people, not having big indoor parties, and really staying with your own immediate family.”
Although families throughout South Texas have suffered months of economic instability, isolation while physical distancing, and other losses because of the pandemic, the virus that causes COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, and families still need to follow best practices to keep themselves safe and to prevent additional infections.
Dr. Ada Booth, a pediatrician and member of the Driscoll Children’s Hospital CARE Team, encouraged families to think of creative and safe ways to celebrate Halloween this year during a media briefing Thursday.
Because Halloween is traditionally a holiday celebrated outdoors, some slight modifications to standard trick-or-treating can make it a safe option for families, Booth said.
Steps like dispensing treats through a chute or else spacing out treats creatively along a clothesline are steps that could reduce the chances of kids and families congregating around a neighbor’s front door. The key reminder, Booth said, is staying at least 6 feet away from other families who might also be out trick-or-treating.
Booth encouraged dressed-up goblins, ghouls and witches to wear a standard cloth face mask, and not a mask that comes with a costume, as a traditional mask will offer more protection than one meant for costumes.
As the weather gets cooler and holiday season gets closer, public health experts are urging Americans to stay vigilant. COVID-19 has infected almost 9 million Americans, and killed more than 225,000, since it first surfaced in the U.S. at the beginning of this year, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Many parts of the country are experiencing a third peak of virus cases, and the new infections are overwhelming hospitals in some of those areas.
Peterson urged the South Texas community to continue to stay careful as the holiday season approaches.
“In South Texas we tend to have large families and we love our celebrations and getting together,” she said. “And I think it’s hard, cause everybody is fatigued at this point. If there’s one thing that people would continue to do, it really is the mask wearing.”
Between 30 and 40% of people infected with the virus might not show any symptoms at all, meaning that without taking proper precautions, those with asymptomatic infections could easily and unknowingly spread the virus to others who could be at greater risk for serious disease or death.
