The Rev. Larry Green, pastor of God’s Church of Restoration, is taking services outside the walls of the church during this time of coronavirus.
“This is a time the church gets to stand up and rise outside of the walls. As you know, in early times, in the Bible, they did not really have buildings like we do, they had to go house-to-house carrying and spreading the Gospel,” Green said.
Green sets up loudspeakers outside his church on North Street and preaches to people-filled cars that pull up in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Sundays.
“People now stop on the road. Someone stops and calls somebody to say we’re having church outside. So what’s usually locked in a building is open to our neighborhood,” Green said. “And we are able to do it following the parameters and guidelines of the governor, city mayor and judge.”
Thad Parker, a resident of Fannin and father of nine children, has attended all of the drive-in services with his family since they started because he is a believer in the church community.
“We shouldn’t stop meeting and getting encouragement from the body of Christ, from other believers,” Parker said. “So that’s why we went – to show our children that we shouldn’t allow fear to stop us from pursuing God and meeting with our brothers and sisters in Christ.”
Parker believes the outdoor services show community members that the church is there for them during this difficult time.
“I like it because it gets outside the four walls and lets people see that we love God,” Parker said. “Pastor Green waves at them and they wave back. It’s cool to see how respectful they are, too.”
Motorcycles and cars do not rev their loud engines as they pass. Rather, they show reverence, he said.
“Especially in this time, everybody has a great awareness of God,” Parker said. “We know we need Him, and there’s more respect for God and the church.”
However, Parker also believes in following the rules and safety precautions during these uncertain times.
“I believe in following civil authorities. That’s something the Bible says – as believers we should follow the laws of the land,” he said.
The outdoor services meet all of the criteria for Parker.
“For us, we are mandated by God to be the light of the world, the city on the hill, the candle on the candlestick, the light that shines in the darkness in times of trouble, the conscience of our city, state and nation,” Green said. “Some are afraid that if you give something up they will take a whole lot more eventually.”
However, churches were not asked to stop giving services, just to modify them temporarily, Green said.
“I asked, what can I do in my power as a pastor to get the word out and still protect the community,” Green said. “We ask people to stay in their cars. You can do it in such a way as to love your neighbor.”
The church-goers honk their horns for amen and wave their hands from their cars.
It’s good that people see we are able to conduct these services without going against the recommendations for safety, Green said.
“We are not trying to defy. We are trying to abide. And we have a greater responsibility to God than man,” Green said. “God is bigger than programs and the church building, and we just have to let God shine.”
He said people need the armor of God as well as the personal protective equipment to combat coronavirus.
“We can do this through Christ. People get confused about where the real help comes from,” he said.
Green said Americans lose hope when they put their trust in the governor or the military rather than the immovable, rooted and grounded Jesus.
“We are a people of creature comforts – I need another, a new or some more,” he said.
Americans are not as accustomed to difficulties as people in other countries, Green said.
“As soon as stuff gets threatened, we lose a house, a car, a job, we fall apart,” he said. “The church says we are here for you. We got your back. You are lifted up in prayer.”
The church will always stand, and God will always be here “through thick and thin, hell or high water,” Green continued.
Having access to drive-in or drive-thru church services is more important than having access to liquor stores and jogging trails, Green said.
“In times of trouble, the greatest doctor you can find is Dr. Jesus,” Green said. “Social distancing, wearing a mask, shelter in place – no one is saying we need to pray.”
Green admires Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for leading a prayer for his city and thinks all city leaders should do the same.
“They might do it privately, but how much it would help for the leadership to show openly that the church is the light,” he said. “The littlest light can pierce the darkness.”
The church is not an insignificant social gathering but a living organism, Green said.
“It is alive, and if any institution is needed in times of trouble, it’s the church,” he said. “The answer to coronavirus is not in man but in God. He is the only one who can put an end to this. Amen.”
