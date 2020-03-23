A mobile sample collection site for COVID-19 testing will open Tuesday in Victoria, officials said.
The drive-thru will not be open to the public. Instead, all participants must be pre-registered with a signed order from a physician confirming that they meet federal recommendations for who should be prioritized in getting tested for the new disease.
"Honestly, we're not going to test everybody in Victoria," Victoria's local health authority Dr. John McNeill said at a news conference Monday. "We can't do it."
Local physicians have been asked to only register and order a test for two categories of patients: Any symptomatic first responder or health care worker who has been exposed to a COVID-19 patient; or patients who have symptoms and have either had exposure to a COVID-19 patient in the past weeks, have traveled to an area with a high concentration of infections, or who are in a high-risk category, according to guidance sent to area physicians. The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Samples to test for the presence of the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, will be collected via nasopharyngeal swabs, which are inserted into a person's nostril, McNeill said. The samples collected from the drive-thru site will be sent to labs that can test for the new coronavirus; the testing will not be done on site. McNeill said it was unclear how many samples the drive-thru site would be able to collect each day but that officials would have a better estimate as to the number of samples they could collect per hour after Tuesday.
McNeill said the samples would be sent to any labs with the ability to test for COVID-19.
"We'll send them to whoever will take them," he said. "Every lab has capabilities so when we fill one up, we will go to the next one, and all the time that we're doing that we'll be looking for another one."
The nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic has been crippled by an inability to aggressively test for COVID-19. Without the ability to test widely, communities haven't been able to locate and isolate carriers of the virus. One reason the new coronavirus has been so difficult to track is because some people with the virus have very few or no symptoms at all, according to experts. Although experts believe that the virus is primarily spread by people who do have symptoms, it's possible that people without symptoms are capable of spreading the virus.
Public health officials throughout the country have faulted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for an "unacceptably slow" rollout of testing materials for public health laboratories to use. Testing availability has begun to increase in the past week as more private labs are able to test for the virus. In Texas, private labs have completed more than five times as many tests as public labs, as of state data from 12 p.m. Monday.
There are no confirmed cases of the disease in Victoria as of 3 p.m. Monday, officials said at the news conference. At least 352 cases have been reported in Texas, but because of limited testing, experts say the real number of cases is far higher.
Also Monday, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller and Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy said they were not currently planning to issue a shelter-in-place order or a curfew for the city or county, which other communities in the state and country have instituted to try to limit the spread of the disease. The Dallas County judge issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday, and other populous counties in Texas are expected to follow suit. Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that local counties and cities would be left to decide whether such orders were necessary.
Local officials said there had been no issues with enforcement of the local or state orders limiting social groups of more than 10 people or businesses like bars and restaurants allowing in-house customers, but Zeller said the executive orders from the governor's office have been vague and difficult for communities to interpret who was ultimately responsible for enforcement.
"We're in uncharted territory in terms of the questions that arise from that governor's order," Zeller said. "Who is the enforcement mechanism for that? I'm hearing (the Texas Department of Emergency Management), others have said local officials."
