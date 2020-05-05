As Patty Janca works to get her business back in order during the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s asking the city of Victoria for help.
“I want to keep my business going,” she said to Victoria’s City Council on Tuesday.
Janca, co-owner of Sweet Occasions, spoke during a Council work session to discuss programs to assist in the recovery and development of small businesses.
The discussion came two weeks after the council voted against a program with LiftFund that would have provided almost $680,000 in loans to local small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Sara Vela, owner of Vela Farms, repeated a plea to the council members on Tuesday to reconsider the program and continue searching for ways to help.
“Our City Council declined what I see as a lifeline,” she said.
Since the council’s April 21 meeting, Mayor Rawley McCoy said he’s tried to go back to the drawing board. He suggested Tuesday that city staff bring back proposals from Community Development Financial Institutions, which provide credit and financial services to underserved markets and populations under the mission of community development, at a future meeting.
“I want to find a way to help our businesses as fast as we can,” he said.
Councilman Mark Loffgren, who voted in favor of the program with LiftFund, said he doesn’t know of a better way the city could provide businesses the help. Councilwoman Jan Scott, on the other hand, said she believes there are other options.
“I am certainly in favor of small business … however, as I look around this community, there are entities out here in our community that make loans, I haven’t found any others that pave streets; I haven’t found any others that hire police,” she said.
Lee Keeling, vice president of the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corp., said the city should spend economic development dollars to create a loan fund to support Victoria’s small businesses that have “really had to shoulder an inordinate burden” during the pandemic.
“And I think that’s the sort of economic development that we need in the current environment,” he said.
The council plans to discuss more options to support small businesses at its next meeting.
“Either we do something for small business, or we let them burn,” Loffgren said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.