An El Campo woman in her 30s became the sixth case reported positive COVID-19 virus case in the region.
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management issued a news release Saturday that the woman tested positive in a screen test for the COVID-19 virus at El Campo Memorial Hospital.
This is the sixth reported case in the Crossroads and the first in Wharton County. So far, Lavaca, DeWitt and Matagorda County have reported positive cases.
The woman had recently traveled outside of the state to an area with a high concentration of positive cases.
El Campo Memorial Hospital wants to remind residents of social distancing and constant hand washing to prevent the further spread of the virus.
People who experience symptomatic such as a fever or a cough should contact their primary physician to discuss the possibility of being tested. Patients should not visit emergency rooms for testing.
