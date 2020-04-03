Phylis Canion poses inside her store Organic Emporium. The store will celebrate its 10th anniversary in July and supplies organic products to the Crossroads. During the past month, Canion noticed an increase in customers looking for ways to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. She had to extend their hours to accommodate for this increase and started offering curbside delivery for older customers. She recommends elderberries, zinc and other vitamins to her customers to help build up their immune system. "People have so many questions and they don't know what to believe," Canion said. "You have to stick to what you know."
Elderberries? 'Stick to what you know'
Tristan Ipock
I am a photojournalist with a passion for local journalism and also love to meet new people.
