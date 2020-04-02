Martha Sembera, 100, holds up a princess cutout for a picture at Elmcroft of Victoria. The senior living center had a Spring Fling party, a chance for residents to get outside to play games or hold rabbits and guinea pigs. It also encouraged them to stay active and socialize with others during a time when they can’t have visitors, Executive Director Anitra Sherman said. Elmcroft of Victoria closed its doors to visitors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, so now they’re providing a digital way for residents to interact with their family and friends. “They’ve been wanting to reach out to family, so we have devices set up for them to Skype and Zoom with their family,” Sherman said. “We’re encouraging that social interaction with their family members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.