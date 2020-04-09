Everyday life has changed dramatically in the past few weeks, though an afternoon trip to Riverside Park or drive through most neighborhoods illustrates a small sense of normalcy.
People are still running, walking and playing, but at a distance and increasingly with masks, which the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended everyone to wear in public.
More people also appear to be fishing in Calhoun County than usual, Texas Game Warden Chelsea Bailey said Tuesday, before the county announced closures of beaches and parks.
“I think because people can’t go to the stores that they normally go to or go to a friend’s house, people are just thinking their only option is to be outside,” she said.
Accessing nature during the COVID-19 pandemic is “incredibly important” for mental and physical health, said Jenny Roe, an environmental psychologist and professor at the University of Virginia.
“Being in the natural outdoors really helps our mental alertness,” she said. “It helps our mood; it can help reduce stress and it can help reduce depression and anxiety – all extremely important things right now.”
The shelter-in-place orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbot list “visiting parks, hunting or fishing, or engaging in physical activity like jogging or bicycling” as essential daily activities, meaning that they are not prohibited.
But social distancing measures of 6-foot spacing are required, which can be difficult if, for instance, too many people traffic one particular beach or trail at the same time.
“Whilst I advocate for visiting your local park or your local trail at this time, the guidelines are really a little unclear,” Roe said. “There is a real feasibility issue with managing that kind of distance on many nature trails. How do you use your local park and local trail system safely is a question that needs to be discussed kind of at a national and state level.”
Abbott closed all state parks and historical sites last Tuesday because of growing concerns about the inability to ensure social distancing among visitors and staff.
In addition to that challenge, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said they had problems maintaining adequate supplies and keeping facilities sanitized.
The Guadalupe Blanco River Authority also has closed its parks, including Coleto Creek, and parks in Edna, Hallettsville and Yoakum have temporarily suspended public access.
After the closure of statewide parks, Calhoun County closed its parks, beaches and piers on Wednesday but left some trails open for walkers. The city of Victoria closed all city parks from Thursday to Sunday for Easter weekend, but they are otherwise open.
Robin Vickers, a 64-year-old retired teacher, and her husband have been walking at Riverside in the mornings as much as they can.
“Most of it is just to get the heck out of the house and it is nice and attractive,” she said. “Since we’ve been going, there has only been one day that we saw very many people and when I say very many, I mean like 15 people the entire time.
“Usually, we see like three or four people and when we have had to pass somebody on a sidewalk, people are really good about it and even if they weren’t, we would get off.”
Getting fresh air can be a challenge for those who do not have a park nearby, or an open one for that matter.
Access to nature is an equity issue regardless of the pandemic but especially important during one, said Roe, who focuses on how access to restorative environments create and sustains health and well-being.
She said she believes the COVID-19 pandemic could change the way cities and towns are built.
“My biggest concern is communities that don’t have access,” she said. “Those communities that have lease access also tend to be the community where the stresses, the income stresses and the lost of jobs are going to be the highest.”
Still, there are little measures anyone can take, Roe said.
Neighborhood streets are wider than the average walking trail for those who are not comfortable visiting a park, for instance, and research shows having pictures of the outdoors on display or watching nature movies can have positive benefits, she said.
In a study published by the International Journal of Environmental Health Research, researchers found that participants who looked at images depicting nature had reduced stress because of the activation of their parasympathetic nervous system, which controls some rest functions.
Visual access to green space can provide “readily available micro-restorative opportunities,” the study found.
Those with a backyard can also start a garden, and plants can bring about positive benefits indoors or on even the smallest of porches, Roe said.
“These are small things that you can do that might help a little bit,” she said.
Getting natural light is also a good way to enhance your sleep and cognitive functioning.
“Leaving the nature part aside, just stepping outdoors and getting exposure to the sharp sunlight; the blue light, which is typically strongest between noon and 2 o’clock, is one simple strategy,” she said.
