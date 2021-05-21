The City of Victoria this week lifted the requirement for visitors and employees to wear facial coverings at city-operated facilities.
The City of Victoria’s COVID-19 policies are based on local transmission rates and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among other factors.
“Since the pandemic began, we have adapted to continue providing essential services in a safe environment,” said City Manager Jesús A. Garza. “This policy change is part of our ongoing transition to normal operations, and we ask that residents help to facilitate this transition by following CDC recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The CDC last week stated that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks in most situations.
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Executive Order GA-36, which states that local governments cannot require any person to wear a facial covering. The city’s current policy complies with this executive order.
Residents who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are encouraged to receive the vaccine to help reduce transmission. Residents can sign up to receive the Moderna vaccine from the Victoria County Public Health Department by calling 888-966-5640 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or by visiting www.victoriawaitlist.com. The vaccine may also be available from local pharmacies and medical providers.
For more information about Executive Order GA-36, visit gov.texas.gov. For local information about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-966-5640 or visit the Victoria County Public Health Department on Facebook.
