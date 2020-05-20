A good plan, plenty of sanitizing equipment and volunteers were the key elements that made Faith Family Church ready to reopen, said Jim Graff, senior pastor of Family Church.
The church closed temporarily because of coronavirus but reopened last week.
“We talked to people who had the answers and came up with a really good plan. Once we had the volunteers to cover the services, we reopened,” he said. “And we bought extra equipment for sanitizing so we would be in tip-top shape.”
Graff surveyed members and learned that the best way to serve all the members was by offering services on campus and online.
The 2,300-seat sanctuary is filled to a maximum 25% capacity at the services, which are 6 p.m. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Graff said about 40% of the church members attend in-person services while 60% continue to watch services online.
“They can see the guidelines and do what they are comfortable with,” Graff said.
In the parking lot, volunteers wearing face masks greet members, who are encouraged but not required to wear face masks. The volunteers escort the members from the parking lot to their seats, and they are seated 6 feet from the others. Before services, a short video is shown that outlines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. After services, the members are dismissed by sections to help follow the 6-feet distancing rules.
“If we can help other churches think through this, it’s a big win,” Graff said.
