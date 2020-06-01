This year's seniors at Victoria West High School didn't get to celebrate their graduation in a crowd of friends. Instead, they were accompanied by their family members as they walked across the stage at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Kayla Bonds said graduating in the middle of a pandemic was a bit scary, but she was excited because of the opportunity to get to spend extra time with her family.
"It really just means I'm going to get to spend a lot of time with them," she said of life in the months to come.
Most families, including Jonathan Buckner's, showcased their bond with their matching apparel. They wore football jerseys, carried pictures of Buckner in uniform and then posed together for a photo in the end zone where he scored touchdowns for his team.
Braden Burriss and his family wore Red Raider masks sewn by his sister, a sophomore at Texas Tech University. Burriss will begin studying computer science at Texas Tech this fall.
But as they stared down the barrel of summer, many students in the graduating class admitted that distance from friends was the hardest about spending senior year during the pandemic.
As Michael Asuncion prepares to attend Victoria College in the fall, he said he's sad he won't be able to spend his senior summer saying goodbye to friends who may leave town when campuses reopen.
"I'll be spending a lot of time inside," he said. "Hopefully at some point I'll be able to hang out with my friends when the state says it's safe."
Nevertheless, Asuncion said he was happy for the chance to attend an in-person ceremony. He and his family wore red-and-white-striped masks as they stood at the front of the line on Monday night. He was the first of Victoria West's senior class to walk across the stage.
Between Monday and Tuesday night, more than 370 students will receive their diplomas from the high school.
Principal Debbie Crick said the hardships this year's graduating class has faced will prepare them for challenges in their future.
"They've proven themselves," she said, and not just during the pandemic. She said the class also endured Hurricane Harvey, which happened at the beginning of their sophomore year.
As he and his classmates look toward the future, Burriss said he's just hopeful that he will be able to move to Lubbock and attend in-person classes in August.
Buckner agreed.
"Online class just isn't it," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.