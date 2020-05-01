Korgen Ramirez, 2020 Young Queen Victoria, couldn’t celebrate her 8th birthday in the traditional way because of social distancing measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, but that didn’t stop her mother, Kim Ramirez, from doing something special for her daughter. She and Sarah Rowlands, Queen Victoria pageant director, organized a birthday parade made up of family and friends to drive by Korgen’s house to wish her happy birthday. Korgen waved at her friends as they honked, held up signs and handed her presents for her birthday celebration.

Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.