The Robles family has made showing hogs a family operation.
The family of six spend their evenings leading up to the annual Victoria Livestock Show in their barn bustling with dozens of market hogs. The family will show their hogs at the livestock on Feb. 27.
The four children, Dailynn Zarate, 17, Daidree Zarate, 15, Collin Robles, 15 and Cody Robles Jr., 10, each show their hogs at the Victoria County Livestock show, the San Antonio stock show, Austin stock show and the Houston stock show to name a few, their mother Laura Robles said.
Robles said the shows help fund her children’s future schooling, but it’s also a great way to spend time with the family.
“If you are in it for the money, you aren’t in it for the right reasons,” she said.
The kids have been showing in the county stock show since they were each in third grade, and it has always been hogs.
Victoria West sophomore Daidree said she started showing hogs because it runs in her family with her father and aunt who showed the animal competitively. The family is all part of the Bloomington 4H Club.
“We were born into it,” she said. “We were around it our whole lives.”
The livestock show has been a fun experience, but it hasn’t come without heartbreak and tears, Daidree said. But, that’s where she learns the lessons.
Showing has also taught Daidree to be cool under pressure.
“Pigs get kind of crazy,” she laughed. The key though is to learn the hog’s mannerisms.
Her brother Collin Robles, who is a freshman at Victoria East High School, also shows hogs.
Through showing, Collin said he has learned to never give up and stay positive.
He said the family has been fortunate in the past few years with their wins in their weight classes.
Sometimes that competition is against family, Collin said.
“I think I’m the best,” he joked. “But it depends on the day who is actually the best.”
