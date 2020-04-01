The Saddlebrook neighborhood in Victoria looked like a suburban scene from the 1950s last week, said Bridget Bomersbach, a dyslexia specialist for VISD and mother of two. Numerous families were outside engaging in activities such as walking and flying kites.
“With everyone homebound, they are outside more now and it’s nice to see in our neighborhood,” Bomersbach said. “Hopefully this situation will bring out something positive.”
Like everyone else, Bomersbach and her two children, Brody, 13, and Brock, 8, are adjusting to life created by coronavirus.
Bomersbach began working from home last week from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Her hours will be the same hours her sons do schoolwork, she said.
“If you had asked me two weeks ago, I would have said no, we couldn’t do that,” she said. “It’s amazing how fast we can do things when we work together. It’s definitely a group effort on how the pieces of the puzzle connect.”
During her 1:30 p.m. meeting with the other dyslexia instructors, the boys were to stay in their bedrooms. One of her sons loudly tried to go into the other’s room and the dog began barking.
“We had a trial run. It’s interesting. We are going to have some of those fun moments where all kinds of little things happen. I have a microphone that I can mute if I need to,” she said. “At least we are all in the same boat. If there’s a loud noise, everyone is in a similar situation.”
The boys attend Nazareth Academy and each began classes in his own bedroom on Monday. They are using home packets that focus on each of the core subjects until Google Classroom is set up.
“I have to figure out a way to work with kids at home with their learning through trial and error and seeing what works for everybody,” she said. “Each will have a station in his bedroom because they are both easily distracted, and I will be centrally located in the kitchen. Once we start working, we’ll find our own rhythm.”
As a single mother, Bomersbach is used to taking her sons on out-of-town adventures on the weekends, so the isolation is a stark turn of events for the small family. Whether it’s a stay at an eco-friendly, sustainable house near Big Bend, swimming in Hamilton Pool near Austin, climbing Enchanted Rock near New Braunfels, or lighting lanterns at the Light Fest in Baytown, they always find activities they can afford.
Since coronavirus became a concern, they have taken a few sightseeing trips to Corpus Christi, Rockport and Port O’Connor. They don’t leave their car and they either pack a lunch or get takeout at a restaurant. They also check on Bomersbach’s parents who own Fossati’s Delicatessen to make sure they have everything they need. And they spend a lot of time at home.
“We have to find an alternate way to get by. I’m a rule follower, so I will not do what the CDC and the city do not want us to do. I comply,” Bomersbach said. “We’re very active – not homebodies – but surprisingly enough, the boys have done well being more homebound being as active as we used to be.”
Brock turned 8 during coronavirus, and instead of going to the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi, they updated his bedroom to celebrate. They rearranged the furniture and made the décor more age-appropriate.
Bomersbach gets caught up on the news every morning, but Brody keeps the family informed about coronavirus throughout the day.
“Brody has been keeping us informed day by day,” Bombersbach said. “There’s not much for his age to do, and I don’t want him to stay on video games all day. He likes to research and stuff like that, so he watches the news and goes online and reports (the news) to me.”
Inside, the boys put together puzzles and help out in the kitchen. Brock plays the piano, so Bombersbach downloads free sheet music and practices with him.
The boys also like to help their mother in the kitchen with projects such as making Jello cake. And she allows them to get creative.
“Brody wants to make a Pop-Tart cake,” Bomersbach said. “I said sure, why not? He likes to test things in the kitchen to make them more like his own.”
Outside, they play basketball on the driveway, walk the dogs and tackle practical tasks like cleaning and vacuuming out the car. They have a husky puppy named Kit Kat and an Australian shepherd named Gummy Bear.
“We try to spend one to two hours outside per day,” Bomersbach said. “There are things that need to be tended to, and now we have more time to take care of them rather than going somewhere else to get them done. It occupies time … and it’s better than staying indoors.”
The Bomersbachs are members of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, so they watch Mass online on Sunday. Now, with most of the churches streaming Masses online, they also are able to see other services. And they have watched the daily Masses offered by Pope Francis.
“It’s good for the boys to see and participate in that,” Bomersbach said. “Before, we would not have done that (watched the Pope). We are purposefully looking to pass some time.”
