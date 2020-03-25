It was a partly cloudy evening, but the Kincaid family brought light and color to large concrete canvases in their neighborhood.
Holly Kincaid decided on Sunday to get out of the house with her two children, Alexis, 11, and Bayliss, 9, to draw positive messages and symbols on their driveway and sidewalk.
Kincaid felt it was a period to reflect on some important Bible verses during this unprecedented time and after seeing someone in town do what was called a “chalk challenge,” she decided to do the same.
“Church doors are closed, so it being Sunday I said, ‘Well, it’s home school time,’” Kincaid said. “So we went outside and did our church on our sidewalk.”
The rain unfortunately washed away their sidewalk chalk from Sunday, but they decided to keep creating art on their neighbors’ driveways with their permission.
The first driveway they chalked on Monday afternoon was for their neighbors’ daughter Danielle Hill, who is currently a student at UT Health San Antonio. She was on track to graduate from dental school in May before the coronavirus outbreak, but with universities closed, her future is on hold.
Since she decided to come stay with her parents, the Kincaids thought they would surprise Hill by drawing a rainbow and Bible verse on her parents’ driveway.
“I just wanted to give back and shed light in dark times,” Kincaid said, who recently lost her husband of 15 years to a sudden sepsis infection. She said her neighbors have been very supportive and loving to her and her children.
As the sun dribbled in and out of the clouds, the Kincaid family radiated positivity as they loaded up their sidewalk chalk, and family puppy BB into a wagon and walked to their next blank canvas.
“My focus is on the kids and trying to make sure they remember that through everything, life goes on and it’s what you make of it,” Kincaid said. “You have to have a positive attitude and life can still be bright and happy even in sad times.”
The last house the family chalked for the day featured a large dove holding an olive branch, which is a universal symbol for peace. Below the dove, Kincaid and her daughter Alexis inscribed a Bible verse that stretched across the entire driveway:
“Because of the tender mercy of our God, whereby the sunrise shall visit us from on high to give light to those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace.”
