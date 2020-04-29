The Victoria County Farm Bureau is joining the Texas Farm Bureau to assist those who need food, as well as those who provide that food, in an effort to keep their businesses alive in these unprecedented times.
Victoria County Farm Bureau President Leanne Hempel said the Farm Bureau Feeding Texas Co-op Contribution Program, established by Texas Farm Bureau, aims to pair food banks and other food-relief entities with local restaurants and caterers.
County Farm Bureaus across the state are working with restaurants, catering businesses or similar entities to help provide meals to those in need. These meals or food items are being delivered to those in need by working through a local food bank or other food-relief entity. Texas Farm Bureau is matching a county Farm Bureau donation of up to $1,000 for this or any food-related project.
For more information on the Farm Bureau Feeding Texas program, contact the Victoria CFB.
