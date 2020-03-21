Jeff Spendlove of Karnes City accidentally planted too much cabbage a couple of months ago.
He worried about how he and his wife, Annie, were going to sell it at their weekly Victoria Farmers Market booth, but the COVID-19 shopping hysteria changed his mind.
It took him a little only a little over an hour Saturday to sell most of his produce.
“The grocery stores are out of vegetables, so the last two weeks (people) have been getting up early,” Spendlove said. “I brought probably $300 extra in produce over what I usually sell, and it’s gone already.”
The weekly Victoria Farmers Market is one of the dwindling number of businesses going strong during the crisis. Vendors from around the Crossroads come to sell organic produce, meats and other products that are hard to come by at grocery stores.
Victoria Farmers Market manager Meridith Byrd said organizers took precautions to prevent possible transmission. They set up a hand-washing station for customers, closed the children's area and asked customers who felt sick to stay home. Vendors were encouraged to clean their stations as much as possible throughout the day.
“We are committed to staying open,” Byrd said. “As long as the grocery stores plan to stay open, we plan to do that as well.”
Farmers saw a lot of new faces at the market on Saturday, Byrd said. She hopes it will lead to more business in the future.
“I hope that this garners us some new regular customers,” Byrd said, “people who might not have visited us before, and I hope they have a good experience here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.