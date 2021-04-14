Crossroads residents who paid for funerals for those who died of COVID-19 could be reimbursed by the federal government.
On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened applications for COVID-19 funeral assistance.
People responsible for the funeral expenses of those whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death can apply for up to $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application, if an applicant was responsible for more than one funeral. The funeral expenses must have been incurred after January 20, 2020.
To apply, anyone interested must call FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance line at 844-684-633. Multilingual services are available.
If more than one person contributed toward funeral expenses, they must apply under one application. However, funerals that were paid for with funeral insurance, a pre-paid funeral contract, a pre-paid trust for funeral expenses or an irrevocable trust for Medicare cannot be reimbursed.
While funeral homes cannot apply for funding on someone’s behalf, a number of funeral homes in the area are offering their assistance to past and present customers.
Eric Draper, funeral director at the Freund Funeral Home in Cuero, said his staff is going through all their files since January 2020, so they can have handy the documents for any person that might qualify. Once they finish collecting documents, they’ll reach out to each of the families individually.
“A lot of families probably won’t even know about it,” Draper said. “So hopefully, we’ll at least be able to give them some good news. Those numbers can be a game changer for a family for sure, so that (funding) will be extremely helpful for them.”
As of now there is no deadline to apply for COVID-19 funeral assistance. However, if someone is not approved for the assistance, they have 60 days from the date of the decision letter to appeal FEMA’s decision.
For more information on how to apply and who qualifies, check FEMA’s website through this link: bit.ly/FEMAfunding.
