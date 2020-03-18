A DeWitt County woman has been confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, local officials said Wednesday afternoon.
This is the first confirmed case of the new disease in the county, although public health experts note that because testing of the coronavirus in the U.S. has been so delayed, there are likely additional cases throughout the country that have not yet been tested and confirmed.
The woman is in her 60s and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a news release from the DeWitt County Office of Emergency Management. She is isolating at home, officials said.
It is not yet known how or where the woman was infected with the virus, but she is not believed to have become infected locally, said Emily Weatherly, spokeswoman for Cuero Regional Hospital.
"In this case the patient had recently traveled out of the county," Weatherly said.
An investigation into the probable origin of exposure is currently ongoing, according to the release.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting DeWitt County and Cuero Regional Hospital officials in identifying any close contacts of the woman while she was traveling or before symptoms were present, so they can be isolated, monitored for symptoms and tested if needed, the news release said.
This is a developing story. Please return to VictoriaAdvocate.com for more details as they become available.
(1) comment
Does this story have any social redeeming value?
