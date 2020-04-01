Victoria County officials announce "Stay Safe/Stay Home" orders. Health department press conference is ongoing and being broadcast live.
Five additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the county about 30 minutes before the press conference.
There are now 20 cases of the new disease as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The new patients include a man in his 30s, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 20s, and two additional patients whose details will be released soon, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com and in Thursday's Victoria Advocate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.