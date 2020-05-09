Irene Montes made her way to Devereux Gardens’ floral shop on Saturday morning to pick up bouquets for her mother and her mother-in-law.
“They love flowers,” she said.
Though Mother’s Day celebrations will look different for Montes and for many this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, like other years, flowers remain a staple gift, and several area flowers shops saw a boost in sales ahead of the holiday.
Montes planned to take food and the flowers to her 83-year-old mother, Mary Helen Garcia, for Mother’s Day. But because her mother has underlying health issues, she won’t eat with her. During the pandemic, Montes said, her mother has mainly stayed at home. When Montes visits, she does so from the yard.
“I don’t want to pass anything on to her,” she said. “We’re trying really hard to keep her well because (COVID-19) will be dangerous for her.”
Victoria County’s COVID-19 case count stayed flat at 150 Saturday. Of the county’s total cases, 119 have recovered and five residents have died.
Like other businesses, Devereux Gardens has had to adapt during the COVID-19 crisis, said floral manager Christie Huvar. The shop closed its storefront, increased its cleaning regimen and started offering curbside pick up and no-contact deliveries. It also has restricted deliveries to places with vulnerable populations, she said, such as nursing homes and hospitals.
“We value safety of customers and don’t want to bring in any foreign germs,” she said. “Especially not near those in a delicate state.”
Impacts from the virus led to about an 80% drop in sales, Huvar said. But, she said she expects Mother’s Day sales to be close or even break even with last year.
“People are still buying flowers, and we are determined to keep them as happy as possible,” she said. “We’ll keep trying to accommodate as best as we can.”
At McAdams Floral, once the pandemic hit, operations changed and sales fell 50%, said co-owner Clay Atchison. But, sales have been gradually improving, and he anticipated that Mother’s Day sales will be down only about 20%.
McAdams Floral received more preorders than usual ahead of the holiday, Atchison said. Because of the pandemic, he said there are likely adult children who, to minimize any risk of spreading the virus, won’t be visiting their mothers in person this Mother’s Day and ordered flowers in advance to be delivered instead.
The shop isn’t able to make as many floral arrangements this Mother’s Day than in years past, he said, because the virus prevented several volunteers that usually assist for the holiday from helping. For example, some of the designers that help out are in their 80s, he said, so they needed to stay home.
But, the business is doing its best under the current conditions and is fortunate that it’s recovered “pretty well.”
“It’ll be a while before we fully catch up, as it will for most businesses right now,” he said. “This has been pretty hard on many people, but we’re doing our best to keep offering flowers to the community.”
