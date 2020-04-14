Editor’s note: This piece originally appeared Dec. 17, 2003. The author, beloved Victoria Advocate journalist Henry Wolff, died Monday night. Features editor Elena Watts is working on a full tribute to appear soon about our longtime reporter and columnist. In the meantime, we bring you this column about another difficult time in Victoria’s storied history.
Common drinking cups were abolished in all public places in Victoria.
Also, in such places, sanitary paper towels replaced cloth towels, as ordered by the State Board of Health in taking steps to stop the spread of the influenza epidemic.
Places serving cold drinks had to sterilize the glasses and provide customers with straws.
Children were not allowed on the streets.
The flu epidemic of all flu epidemics had started during the winter of 1917 and was at its worst locally during the fall of 1918 as World War I was coming to an end.
The worldwide epidemic took 10 million lives and of the 320,000 American servicemen that died during the war, 116,000 were from disease including the flu and pneumonia. Twenty-five million Americans are estimated to have come down with the disease with the death toll numbering above a half million.
Among the citizens of Victoria, the toll was considerable though the exact number is not known. There were indications one out of 10 who caught the disease died as a result and the number was estimated at up to 175 deaths.
Eleven Victorians had died in 1917 while in military service, all but one as a result of influenza, that one having been killed while attempting to board a train in Illinois. The first Victorian to die in France had succumbed to pneumonia, which was often a result of the flu.
The toll from the disease rose so quickly that Gov. W.P. Hobby appointed a committee, including Al M. McFaddin, of Victoria, as one of the members to investigate Army camp conditions in Texas. The prominent Victoria County rancher had helped to organize a National Guard company from Victoria and gave each of the volunteers a $5 gold piece.
Those from Victoria who died of disease were honored the same as if they had died in combat.
There have been other flu epidemics, such as in 1944 during the first week of January when 24,000 cases were reported in Texas, but none to compare with that of 1917-18.
There were days when local undertakers were so rushed that they could hardly find time to furnish names of survivors to the Advocate and local citizens were often afraid to ask about the health of friends and relatives for fear they would be dead.
Writing in The Journal of South Texas in 1996, Laurie E. Jasinski told how her grandmother, Laurie Pfau, who was 16 at the time of the epidemic, and a friend, Miriam Cohen, watched the many funeral processions from the window of Ike Cohen’s jewelry store at 119 S. Main St.
The Advocate published many obituaries, as many as 15 on one day and most being a result of the flu.
Victoria Planing Mills devoted full time to making coffins.
Laurie Pfau also remembered seeing a constable patrolling the streets to break up any gathering of people during the worst of the epidemic, the fear being that even small gatherings would contribute to the spread of the disease.
Sidewalks were disinfected before sweeping and the sweepings had to be picked up and hauled out of the city.
There was a shortage of doctors and for a time three local physicians – Drs. Frederick B. Shields, William T. DeTar and Daniel H. Braman, were bedridden with the flu. The army granted Dr. J.V. Hopkins, who had been on active duty Mississippi, leave to come home to assist and also assigned a Lt. McCully to Victoria.
The outbreak struck Victoria in October 1918 with 26 cases being diagnosed by the third day of the month, 8 in one home.
On Oct. 12, Mayor August Klein issued an order prohibiting “all public gatherings of whatever nature and whatever purpose.”
Regular sick and sanitary surveys were made of the city and authorities even warned against unnecessary noises being made by automobiles being an annoyance to the sick. Guilty drivers were threatened with arrest.
When the “war to end all wars” came to an end Nov. 11, the ban on public gatherings was still in effect in Victoria as it would be for several more days but that did not keep the citizens from celebrating. Residents filled the public square and a band was assembled even though the honking of car horns drowned out the music.
The revelry continued far into the night.
Mayor Klein lifted the ban on public gatherings on Nov. 16 with several churches holding services that same day. Schools, theaters and public buildings could again open their doors.
Even as we experience what is shaping up as another bad flu season, it is hard to imagine such an epidemic in this age of vaccinations and modern medicine, or of any of the other diseases that have caused so much grief in Victoria and elsewhere over the years. Yet, there is always that fear, as our history is filled with stories of epidemics — cholera, yellow fever, smallpox, measles, diphtheria, whooping cough, polio, encephalitis.
Local residents were relieved of the fears of both war and the flu in November 1918.
