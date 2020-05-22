About 124,000 pounds of food, equivalent to 102,000 meals, were distributed to families at the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent's COVID-19 Food Distribution Friday morning at the Victoria Community Center.
“People started lining up at 5:30 a.m. and it lasted until 1 p.m.,” said Robin Cadle, food bank's executive director.
About 950 families registered in advance to receive boxes of food at the drive-through event, and just over that number were served. The cars were lined up for almost a mile down Ben Jordan Street near the location of the offices of Victoria Air Conditioning. The monetary value of the food was $208,750.
Each family received two boxes of mixed produce, a box of avocados, a family rescue box with a variety of shelf-stable foods, boxes of frozen beef and chicken, a commercial-size can of pinto beans, a gallon of milk, watermelon and chips.
The food bank had been preparing for the event for a couple of weeks, Cadle said. Several groups of volunteers including a group from Parkway Church put together 1,000 rescue boxes. About 60 volunteers helped with the preparation, and about 75 volunteers helped the day of the event.
Among those volunteers were City of Victoria employees and members of the Victoria Police Department. Congressman Michael Cloud and State Rep. Geanie Morrison were in attendance. Jill Fox represented Senator Lois Kolkhorst.
“We love our volunteers and our community support,” Cadle said.
Nine rows of vehicles fed into two rows getting their boxes at once. Ten stations were set up and the boxes were put in the trunks of the cars as they drove down the line, she said.
The food bank holds 10 food distribution events per month that feed from 250 to 350 people each, Cadle said. From March to April, the food bank provided 674,000 pounds of food as COVID-19 hit the area.
“We are glad to be able to do it,” Cadle said. “It put food on the table for people who still haven’t gone back to work, or have just gone back to work and haven’t received a paycheck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.