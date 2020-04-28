The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent has distributed 885,473 pounds of food since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.
The USDA has announced $3 billion in food purchases expected to be provided through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to people in need. The program is expected to provide $100 million in dairy, produce, and meat a month through food banks and nonprofits nationwide.
The Food Bank is seeking companies to bid on the food distribution.
The additional food provided through this USDA program is critically needed to assist in efforts to feed the community, according to a news release from the food bank.
The Food Bank has the logistics, food safety, and distribution expertise to make sure that this perishable food safely makes it into the hands of those in need.
For more information on how you can help, visit tfbgc.org ot call 361-578-0591.
