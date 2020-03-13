Formosa Plastics has no plans to close its Point Comfort plant despite concerns about the new coronavirus, a company official said Friday.
The plant will continue its "24/7" operations, said Steve Marwitz, company spokesperson.
The Point Comfort plant manufactures VCM and PVC plastics and is undergoing an expansion, according to Formosa's website.
Friday morning, health officials confirmed a person in Yoakum had tested positive for carrying the new coronavirus.
That town lies about 70 miles from the plastics plant.
