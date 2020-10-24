Victoria County public health officials reported four new and 74 active cases of COVID-19 among residents Saturday.
The four new cases bring the county's total case count to 4,267.
Three more residents were reported Saturday to have recovered.
To date, at least 4,098 residents have recovered from the disease.
At least 95 residents have died.
No other Crossroads counties reported COVID-19 case information Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.