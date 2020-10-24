Victoria Count COVID-19 demographics for Oct. 24
Contributed

Victoria County public health officials reported four new and 74 active cases of COVID-19 among residents Saturday.

The four new cases bring the county's total case count to 4,267.

Three more residents were reported Saturday to have recovered.

To date, at least 4,098 residents have recovered from the disease.

At least 95 residents have died.

No other Crossroads counties reported COVID-19 case information Saturday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 922 907 8
DeWitt 1,013 929 54
Goliad 200 193 4
Jackson 642 625 7
Lavaca 1,150 1,099 13
Matagorda 1,089 1,054 52
Refugio 306 289 16
Victoria 4,267 4,098 95
Wharton 1,505 1,417 47
9-County total 11,094 10,611 296
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.